Bands gather at Buchanan High for Western Band Association Grand Championship

The Clovis West High volleyball team defeated Beckham-Irvine in five sets during the opening round of the CIF State Division-I playoffs. The Golden Eagles got up two sets but dropped the next two, sending them to the brink of elimination before closing things outs.
Fresno State interim coach Eric Kiesau sheds some light what it's been like for the Bulldogs since the university announced Jeff Tedford was hired as the football team's new head coach on Nov. 11, 2016. Fresno State (1-9 overall, 0-6 Mountain West) has two games remaining in the 2016 season, including Saturday against Hawaii (4-7, 3-4) at Bulldog Stadium. The Bulldogs opened as a 2.5-point underdog. —Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
Top-seeded Liberty-Bakersfield rode 17 kills and 10 digs from Elsie Ferreira and an offense that committed only nine unforced errors to a 25-17, 31-29, 25-19 victory over No. 2 Clovis West for the Central Section Division I girls volleyball title on Saturday at West Hills-Lemoore College.
Minarets High defeated defending champ Sierra and captured the Central Section Division IV title. Minarets swept Sierra, marking the first time the Chieftains lost three straight this season.
