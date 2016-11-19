Loggers rush to cut dead Sierra trees before snow arrives

Contractors are rushing to finish felling dead trees in the Sierra Nevada before winter snows stop them. Local counties from Tulare north toward the mountains east of Sacramento have joined the U.S. Forest Service, Caltrans, Cal Fire, Pacific Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison in spending millions of dollars to ensure that dead and dying trees don’t lead to traffic obstructions, fires, damaged homes or injuries.