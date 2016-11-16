Fresno faith leader says 'hatred can be trumped'

Fresno State interim coach Eric Kiesau sheds some light what it's been like for the Bulldogs since the university announced Jeff Tedford was hired as the football team's new head coach on Nov. 11, 2016. Fresno State (1-9 overall, 0-6 Mountain West) has two games remaining in the 2016 season, including Saturday against Hawaii (4-7, 3-4) at Bulldog Stadium. The Bulldogs opened as a 2.5-point underdog. —Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
Top-seeded Liberty-Bakersfield rode 17 kills and 10 digs from Elsie Ferreira and an offense that committed only nine unforced errors to a 25-17, 31-29, 25-19 victory over No. 2 Clovis West for the Central Section Division I girls volleyball title on Saturday at West Hills-Lemoore College.
Minarets High defeated defending champ Sierra and captured the Central Section Division IV title. Minarets swept Sierra, marking the first time the Chieftains lost three straight this season.
-Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
In its first year under coach Casey Quinn, the Clovis North High football defeated Frontier 49-12 to kick off the Central Section Division I playoffs. Clovis North advances to face Liberty-Bakersfield. -- Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
The Edison High football team defeated rival Bullard 21-7 to conclude the 2016 regular season and provide the Tigers a signature victory going into the playoffs. Despite sporting a 4-6 overall record, Edison finished second in the County/Metro Athletic Conference at 4-1.
—Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame inducted its 2016 class that consisted of former NFL quarterback Billy Volek, former Fresno State women's basketball star Yvette Roberts, PGA Tour golfer Bill Glasson, longtime Fresno State trainer Paul Schecter, Golden State Warriors assistant Ron Adams and the 1968 Hoover High baseball team.
— Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee