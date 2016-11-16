Fresno State women's basketball team on lessons from loss to Utah

Minarets High defeated defending champ Sierra and captured the Central Section Division IV title. Minarets swept Sierra, marking the first time the Chieftains lost three straight this season.
-Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
In its first year under coach Casey Quinn, the Clovis North High football defeated Frontier 49-12 to kick off the Central Section Division I playoffs. Clovis North advances to face Liberty-Bakersfield. -- Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
The Edison High football team defeated rival Bullard 21-7 to conclude the 2016 regular season and provide the Tigers a signature victory going into the playoffs. Despite sporting a 4-6 overall record, Edison finished second in the County/Metro Athletic Conference at 4-1.
—Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame inducted its 2016 class that consisted of former NFL quarterback Billy Volek, former Fresno State women's basketball star Yvette Roberts, PGA Tour golfer Bill Glasson, longtime Fresno State trainer Paul Schecter, Golden State Warriors assistant Ron Adams and the 1968 Hoover High baseball team.
— Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
Starting in 2018, students in five central San Joaquin Valley school districts – including Fresno Unified – will be able to get their first semester of community college for free and will later be guaranteed a spot at Fresno State, if they meet admission requirements.
A procession of 40 law enforcement vehicles arrives from the Fresno County Coroner's office to the Chapel of the Light funeral home with the body of Fresno County Sheriff Sgt. Rod Lucas on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Fresno.