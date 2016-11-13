Exeter volleyball vs Garces | Central Section D-II

Exeter falls to Garces in the Central Section Division IV final, losing 25-14, 25-11, 25-19 at West Hills-Lemoore. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
Bryant-Jon Anteola The Fresno Bee

Clovis North vs Frontier

In its first year under coach Casey Quinn, the Clovis North High football defeated Frontier 49-12 to kick off the Central Section Division I playoffs. Clovis North advances to face Liberty-Bakersfield. -- Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Bullard vs Edison highlights

The Edison High football team defeated rival Bullard 21-7 to conclude the 2016 regular season and provide the Tigers a signature victory going into the playoffs. Despite sporting a 4-6 overall record, Edison finished second in the County/Metro Athletic Conference at 4-1. —Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Fresno State considering a new quarterback against Colorado State

Fresno State interim coach Eric Kiesau said Monday, October 31, 2016, he has considered starting backup quarterback Zach Kline over Chason Virgil for Saturday's game at Colorado State. Kiesau supported Virgil right after last week's 31-21 loss to Air Force, when Virgil passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns, but was intercepted four times.

