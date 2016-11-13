Exeter volleyball vs Garces | Central Section D-II

In its first year under coach Casey Quinn, the Clovis North High football defeated Frontier 49-12 to kick off the Central Section Division I playoffs. Clovis North advances to face Liberty-Bakersfield. -- Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
The Edison High football team defeated rival Bullard 21-7 to conclude the 2016 regular season and provide the Tigers a signature victory going into the playoffs. Despite sporting a 4-6 overall record, Edison finished second in the County/Metro Athletic Conference at 4-1.
Starting in 2018, students in five central San Joaquin Valley school districts – including Fresno Unified – will be able to get their first semester of community college for free and will later be guaranteed a spot at Fresno State, if they meet admission requirements.
A procession of 40 law enforcement vehicles arrives from the Fresno County Coroner's office to the Chapel of the Light funeral home with the body of Fresno County Sheriff Sgt. Rod Lucas on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Fresno.
Fresno State men's basketball team gets ready for an exhibition against Cal State San Bernardino at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs will play the fall semester without forward Karachi Edo.
A procession of law enforcement vehicles travels from Community Regional Medical Center to highways 41 and 99 on Monday, October 31, 2016, for a Fresno County sheriff's deputy who died after being shot accidentally.
Fresno State interim coach Eric Kiesau said Monday, October 31, 2016, he has considered starting backup quarterback Zach Kline over Chason Virgil for Saturday's game at Colorado State. Kiesau supported Virgil right after last week's 31-21 loss to Air Force, when Virgil passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns, but was intercepted four times.
Fresno State played its first game without Tim DeRuyter as Eric Kiesau made his debut as interim head coach vs. Air Force on Friday, October 28, 2016. The 31-21 loss was the Bulldogs' seventh straight, tying the longest skid in program history.