Doctor Strange is a minor Marvel character — but he won't be after this movie

Rick Bentley talks about the new Marvel epic opening this weekend, and uses his clout to bring in Doctor Strange.

Latest News

Fresno State considering a new quarterback against Colorado State

Fresno State interim coach Eric Kiesau said Monday, October 31, 2016, he has considered starting backup quarterback Zach Kline over Chason Virgil for Saturday's game at Colorado State. Kiesau supported Virgil right after last week's 31-21 loss to Air Force, when Virgil passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns, but was intercepted four times.

Entertainment

Halloween by the numbers

Americans are set to spend more on Halloween this year than in recent years. But what are we spending $8.4 billion on? Music: Spooky Ride by Twin Musicom is licensed under a creative commons attribution.

Latest News

Fresno State fires football coach Tim DeRuyter

With Fresno State football off to a 1-7 start in 2016 and the Bulldogs already having endured a 3-9 record in 2015, coach Tim DeRuyter was fired midseason Sunday. Fresno State Athletic Director Jim Bartko and University President Joseph Castro announced DeRuyter would be let go, despite two years and close to $3 million of guaranteed money remaining on the coach's contract.

Editor's Choice Videos