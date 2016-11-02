Doctor Strange is a minor Marvel character — but he won't be after this movie

Fresno State interim coach Eric Kiesau said Monday, October 31, 2016, he has considered starting backup quarterback Zach Kline over Chason Virgil for Saturday's game at Colorado State. Kiesau supported Virgil right after last week's 31-21 loss to Air Force, when Virgil passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns, but was intercepted four times.
Fresno State played its first game without Tim DeRuyter as Eric Kiesau made his debut as interim head coach vs. Air Force on Friday, October 28, 2016. The 31-21 loss was the Bulldogs' seventh straight, tying the longest skid in program history.
Americans are set to spend more on Halloween this year than in recent years. But what are we spending $8.4 billion on? Music: Spooky Ride by Twin Musicom is licensed under a creative commons attribution.
Former Fresno State men's golf coach Mike Watney has volunteered to donate one of his kidneys to help friend Jon DeChambeau. To help return that generosity, DeChambeau has started the Gift of Life golf fundraiser to raise organ-donation awareness, tell Watney's story of paying it forward and to help the Fresno Nephrology Kidney Foundation.
Former Fresno State coach Pat Hill talks about a free tickets promotion to encourage fans to come out to Friday's at Bulldog Stadium against Air Force. It'll be the Bulldogs' first game without coach Tim DeRuyter, who was let go Sunday.
With Fresno State football off to a 1-7 start in 2016 and the Bulldogs already having endured a 3-9 record in 2015, coach Tim DeRuyter was fired midseason Sunday. Fresno State Athletic Director Jim Bartko and University President Joseph Castro announced DeRuyter would be let go, despite two years and close to $3 million of guaranteed money remaining on the coach's contract.