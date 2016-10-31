Latest News
Fresno State considering a new quarterback for Colorado State
Fresno State interim coach Eric Kiesau changed his tune some Monday and said he's considered starting backup Zach Kline over Chason Virgil at quarterback going into Saturday's game at Colorado State. Kiesau had backed Virgil immediately after last week's 31-21 loss to Air Force when the redshirt freshman passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns with four interceptions. — Bryant-Jon Anteola / The Fresno BeeBryant-Jon Anteola The Fresno Bee