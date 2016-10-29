Fresno State vs Air Force

Fresno State played its first game without Tim DeRuyter as Eric Kiesau made his debut as Bulldogs interim coach. Would the coaching change spark the Bulldogs to victory Friday against Air Force? Fresno State even managed to knock out Air Force's starting quarterback Nate Romine. But that would turn out to be a bad move. The Bulldogs entered the game trying to snap a six-game losing streak and avoid tying the longest losing streak in program history with a seventh straight defeat. —Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee