Fresno State vs Air Force

Fresno State played its first game without Tim DeRuyter as Eric Kiesau made his debut as Bulldogs interim coach. Would the coaching change spark the Bulldogs to victory Friday against Air Force? Fresno State even managed to knock out Air Force's starting quarterback Nate Romine. But that would turn out to be a bad move. The Bulldogs entered the game trying to snap a six-game losing streak and avoid tying the longest losing streak in program history with a seventh straight defeat. —Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
Bryant-Jon Anteola The Fresno Bee

Latest News

Fresno State fires football coach Tim DeRuyter

With Fresno State football off to a 1-7 start in 2016 and the Bulldogs already having endured a 3-9 record in 2015, coach Tim DeRuyter was fired midseason Sunday. Fresno State Athletic Director Jim Bartko and University President Joseph Castro announced DeRuyter would be let go, despite two years and close to $3 million of guaranteed money remaining on the coach's contract.

Latest News

Accident on Hwy 180

A two-vehicle crash at the interchange of Highways 180 and 41 left drivers with major injuries and cars with serious damage in the midst of Friday's commute.

Latest News

'Trump effect' encourages Fresno voter to cast ballot

Gloria Ramirez Arias of Fresno has decided to make her voice heard this year by casting a ballot in the Nov. 8 election. She says she was convinced by the "Trump effect," explaining that she is surprised that someone with little knowledge of community disparities can hold public office.

Editor's Choice Videos