Fresno State fires Tim DeRuyter

With Fresno State football off to a 1-7 start in 2016 and the Bulldogs already having endured a 3-9 campaign in 2015, coach Tim DeRuyter was fired midseason Sunday. Fresno State Athletic Director and University President Joseph Castro announced DeRuyter would be let go, despite two years and close to $3 million of guaranteed money remaining on his contract. DeRuyter's tenure that began in 2012 was filled with great highs and extreme lows. From winning back-to-back Mountain West titles and almost playing in a major bowl game during his first years to the continuous losing and dwindling crowds at Bulldog Stadium during the latter half of his tenure. — Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
Accident on Hwy 180

A two-vehicle crash at the interchange of Highways 180 and 41 left drivers with major injuries and cars with serious damage in the midst of Friday's commute.

'Trump effect' encourages Fresno voter to cast ballot

Gloria Ramirez Arias of Fresno has decided to make her voice heard this year by casting a ballot in the Nov. 8 election. She says she was convinced by the "Trump effect," explaining that she is surprised that someone with little knowledge of community disparities can hold public office.

DeRuyter says Fresno State is not happy with losing

Fresno State coach Tim DeRuyter says during his weekly news conference on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, that despite losing the past five games, the Bulldogs will never be used to losing. Fresno State (1-6 overall, 0-3 Mountain West) is searching for its first win against a Mountain West opponent on Saturday at Utah State (2-4, 0-3). -- The Fresno Bee

Fresno County animal shelter operator cuts euthanasia rate

Fresno Humane Animal Services has cut euthanasia rates since taking over animal control operations for Fresno County a year ago. Dogs and cats are dying far less frequently and leaving much faster than ever before for faraway new homes in places like Portland, Oregon, and Minneapolis. Brenda Mitchell, president of Fresno Humane Animal Services, explains what they're doing.

Fresno State hangs close with San Diego State

The Fresno State football team faced Mountain West preseason favorite San Diego State and the nation's leading rusher, Donnel Pumphrey, for homecoming on Friday. The Bulldogs held the Aztecs to two touchdowns but still lost 17-3 to stay winless against FBS opponents. Fresno State is 1-6 overall and 0-3 in the MWC.

