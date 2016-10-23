Fresno State fires Tim DeRuyter

With Fresno State football off to a 1-7 start in 2016 and the Bulldogs already having endured a 3-9 campaign in 2015, coach Tim DeRuyter was fired midseason Sunday. Fresno State Athletic Director and University President Joseph Castro announced DeRuyter would be let go, despite two years and close to $3 million of guaranteed money remaining on his contract. DeRuyter's tenure that began in 2012 was filled with great highs and extreme lows. From winning back-to-back Mountain West titles and almost playing in a major bowl game during his first years to the continuous losing and dwindling crowds at Bulldog Stadium during the latter half of his tenure. — Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee