Dogs don Halloween costumes for annual Pooch Parade

Gloria Ramirez Arias of Fresno has decided to make her voice heard this year by casting a ballot in the Nov. 8 election. She says she was convinced by the "Trump effect," explaining that she is surprised that someone with little knowledge of community disparities can hold public office.
Fresno State coach Tim DeRuyter says during his weekly news conference on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, that despite losing the past five games, the Bulldogs will never be used to losing. Fresno State (1-6 overall, 0-3 Mountain West) is searching for its first win against a Mountain West opponent on Saturday at Utah State (2-4, 0-3). -- The Fresno Bee
Fresno Humane Animal Services has cut euthanasia rates since taking over animal control operations for Fresno County a year ago. Dogs and cats are dying far less frequently and leaving much faster than ever before for faraway new homes in places like Portland, Oregon, and Minneapolis. Brenda Mitchell, president of Fresno Humane Animal Services, explains what they're doing.
The Fresno State football team faced Mountain West preseason favorite San Diego State and the nation's leading rusher, Donnel Pumphrey, for homecoming on Friday. The Bulldogs held the Aztecs to two touchdowns but still lost 17-3 to stay winless against FBS opponents. Fresno State is 1-6 overall and 0-3 in the MWC.