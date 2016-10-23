Tour bus slams into truck on slowed-down highway, killing 13

1:59 Sanger proves might against Edison in CMAC football win Pause

0:30 Accident on Hwy 180

0:45 'Trump effect' encourages Fresno voter to cast ballot

1:16 Loretta Susan Carr is this week's caption contest winner

2:50 Fresno State football vs. Utah State: 3 things you need to know

0:55 Suspect, wife carried out on stretchers

2:16 Greyhound bus runs off Highway 99 south of Traver

2:09 DeRuyter says Fresno State is not happy with losing

0:52 Fresno County animal shelter operator cuts euthanasia rate

3:35 Fresno State hangs close with San Diego State