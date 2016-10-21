Accident on Hwy 180

Fresno State coach Tim DeRuyter says during his weekly news conference on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, that despite losing the past five games, the Bulldogs will never be used to losing. Fresno State (1-6 overall, 0-3 Mountain West) is searching for its first win against a Mountain West opponent on Saturday at Utah State (2-4, 0-3). -- The Fresno Bee
Fresno Humane Animal Services has cut euthanasia rates since taking over animal control operations for Fresno County a year ago. Dogs and cats are dying far less frequently and leaving much faster than ever before for faraway new homes in places like Portland, Oregon, and Minneapolis. Brenda Mitchell, president of Fresno Humane Animal Services, explains what they're doing.
The Fresno State football team faced Mountain West preseason favorite San Diego State and the nation's leading rusher, Donnel Pumphrey, for homecoming on Friday. The Bulldogs held the Aztecs to two touchdowns but still lost 17-3 to stay winless against FBS opponents. Fresno State is 1-6 overall and 0-3 in the MWC.
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux provides details on the shooting of a 39-year-old woman and her 9-month-old daughter early Thursday morning near Tulare, and the subsequent standoff with law officers in a Tulare neighborhood. The woman and the child were both described as being in "grave condition", and the child is at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera County.
Fresno State coach Tim DeRuyter said the Bulldogs will consider playing backup quarterback Zach Kline again. But the fifth-year Bulldogs coach remained adamant that redshirt freshman Chason Virgil remains the starter. Here's a few highlights of Virgil and Kline during the early portion of a practice this week. —Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
A look at a Fresno State football practice in preparation for Friday's Homecoming showdown against San Diego State at Bulldog Stadium. The Bulldogs (1-5 overall, 0-2 Mountain West) are hoping to pull off the upset against an Aztecs team (4-1, 1-0) that was considered the Mountain West preseason favorite.
Fresno State coach Tim DeRuyter said he's seeing growth in this Bulldogs football team. Nonetheless, Fresno State (1-5 overall, 0-2 Mountain West) is searching for its first win against an FBS opponent this season. The Bulldogs will host Mountain West preseason favorite San Diego State (4-1, 1-0) on Friday at Bulldog Stadium.
