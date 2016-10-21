Accident on Hwy 180

A two-vehicle crash at the interchange of Highways 180 and 41 left drivers with major injuries and cars with serious damage in the midst of Friday's commute.
Fresno State Football

DeRuyter says Fresno State is not happy with losing

Fresno State coach Tim DeRuyter says during his weekly news conference on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, that despite losing the past five games, the Bulldogs will never be used to losing. Fresno State (1-6 overall, 0-3 Mountain West) is searching for its first win against a Mountain West opponent on Saturday at Utah State (2-4, 0-3). -- The Fresno Bee

Fresno County animal shelter operator cuts euthanasia rate

Fresno Humane Animal Services has cut euthanasia rates since taking over animal control operations for Fresno County a year ago. Dogs and cats are dying far less frequently and leaving much faster than ever before for faraway new homes in places like Portland, Oregon, and Minneapolis. Brenda Mitchell, president of Fresno Humane Animal Services, explains what they're doing.

Fresno State Football

Fresno State hangs close with San Diego State

The Fresno State football team faced Mountain West preseason favorite San Diego State and the nation's leading rusher, Donnel Pumphrey, for homecoming on Friday. The Bulldogs held the Aztecs to two touchdowns but still lost 17-3 to stay winless against FBS opponents. Fresno State is 1-6 overall and 0-3 in the MWC.

Fresno State QBs Chason Virgil vs Zach Kline

Fresno State coach Tim DeRuyter said the Bulldogs will consider playing backup quarterback Zach Kline again. But the fifth-year Bulldogs coach remained adamant that redshirt freshman Chason Virgil remains the starter. Here's a few highlights of Virgil and Kline during the early portion of a practice this week. —Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Tim DeRuyter seeing growth in Fresno State football team

Fresno State coach Tim DeRuyter said he's seeing growth in this Bulldogs football team. Nonetheless, Fresno State (1-5 overall, 0-2 Mountain West) is searching for its first win against an FBS opponent this season. The Bulldogs will host Mountain West preseason favorite San Diego State (4-1, 1-0) on Friday at Bulldog Stadium. —Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

