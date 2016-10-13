Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux updates on SWAT standoff with suspect in shooting of mother, baby

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux provides details on the shooting of a 39-year-old woman and her 9-month-old daughter early Thursday morning near Tulare, and the subsequent standoff with law officers in a Tulare neighborhood. The woman and the child were both described as being in "grave condition", and the child is at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera County.
