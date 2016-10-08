Sanger edges Bullard in CMAC matchup, 21-19

The Fresno State men's golf team took seventh in the Nick Watney Invitational, struggling during the final round. Nonetheless, the Bulldogs hope they'll learn from the outing at San Joaquin Country Club.
Fresno State coach Tim DeRuyter discusses what he's seen from the Bulldogs amid a 1-4 start -- and what he believes it'll take to turn around the season as well as why the Bulldogs will stick with quarterback Chason Virgil going into Saturday's game at Nevada.
Fresno State wasn't interested in actively pursuing Bullard High star running back Charles Williams. Was that a mistake? Williams is playing as a true freshman for UNLV. Could the Bulldogs have benefited from recruiting him? Saturday could reveal some of those answers when Fresno State plays at UNLV in the first matchup with Williams playing against his hometown university.
With the Fresno State football team off to a 1-3 start, coach Tim DeRuyter addressed the increasing pressure to get the Bulldogs back on track. Senior receiver Aaron Peck also talked about playing amid speculation DeRuyter's job is in jeopardy.
The Fresno State football team opened with a 31-0 lead against Tulsa and appeared headed for a blowout against a quality nonconference opponent. But things would fall apart from there on, leaving Fresno State gasped and stunned and heaving for a victory in the end.
