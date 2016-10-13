Mendota's improving economic development efforts

Fresno State coach Tim DeRuyter said he's seeing growth in this Bulldogs football team. Nonetheless, Fresno State (1-5 overall, 0-2 Mountain West) is searching for its first win against an FBS opponent this season. The Bulldogs will host Mountain West preseason favorite San Diego State (4-1, 1-0) on Friday at Bulldog Stadium.
—Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee
The Muslim Student Association at Fresno State hosted a Hijab Challenge on Wednesday to offer non-Muslim students a taste of what it’s like to wear a head scarf during a time of nationwide anti-Islam sentiment. Students said the goal is to educate people about why they wear the hijab and kufi, and to show that head coverings are worn in many different faiths, including Catholicism and Sikhism.
The Fresno State men's golf team took seventh in the Nick Watney Invitational, struggling during the final round. Nonetheless, the Bulldogs hope they'll learn from the outing at San Joaquin Country Club.
—Bryant-Jon Anteola/The Fresno Bee
Fresno State coach Tim DeRuyter discusses what he's seen from the Bulldogs amid a 1-4 start -- and what he believes it'll take to turn around the season as well as why the Bulldogs will stick with quarterback Chason Virgil going into Saturday's game at Nevada.
— Bryant-Jon Anteola / The Fresno Bee