Kaine? Pence? America wonders who they are

3:00 How Fresno State coach Tim DeRuyter is coping with all of the losing Pause

2:31 Fresno Philharmonic Conductor Candidate Sameer Patel

1:32 El Cajon Police Shooting

0:47 Driver shot to death on Blackstone and Saginaw

1:02 Valley still in dire need of medical school

1:24 Fresno State showed little interest in then-Bullard star Charles Williams, who landed at UNLV

2:39 Heat intensifies on coach Tim DeRuyter as Fresno State prepares for UNLV

4:58 Fresno State collapses in overtime heartbreaker to Tulsa

1:15 Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood on playing Fresno

1:43 Dyer: Gang operation makes residents feel safer