Driver shot to death on Blackstone and Saginaw

The Fresno State football team opened with a 31-0 lead against Tulsa and appeared headed for a blowout against a quality nonconference opponent. But things would fall apart from there on, leaving Fresno State gasped and stunned and heaving for a victory in the end.
— Bryant-Jon Anteola
Garth Brooks recounts the end of his 1992 Selland Arena concert and how he ended up locked out of his hotel and waiting on the curb for about two hours. Read the full story from our archives at fblinks.com/garth
Fresno State coach Tim DeRuyter addresses the Bulldogs' lack of physical play and other problems that occurred in a 52-17 loss at Toledo. In addition, the fifth-year Bulldogs coach talks about the challenge that awaits in Tulsa on Saturday at Bulldog Stadium.
Talk show host James Corden used the Tulare County Fair to tape a segment for his "The Late Late Show" on Friday. Among the bits filmed were a hot dog eating contest with some of his pals for "A League of Their Own: USA Road Trip 2."
Every day at 12:30 p.m. Rick Bentley goes live on Facebook to give you his perspective and answer your questions about TV and film. In this third episode, he warns the Networks: step it up or be shut out. Follow Rick and The Bee on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/fresnobee/ or @fresnobee
Coach Tim DeRuyter breaks down key points as Fresno State football gets ready to face Toledo at 12 p.m. Saturday in the Glass Bowl. The Bulldogs (1-1) are coming off of a 31-3 win against Sac State. The Rockets (2-0) have beaten Arkansas State and Maine by a combined 76-13.
-- Bryant-Jon Anteola