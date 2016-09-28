Fresno State declined to recruit UNLV RB and former Bullard star Charles Williams

Fresno State wasn't interested in recruiting former Bullard High star running back Charles Williams. Was that a mistake? Williams is playing as a true freshman for UNLV. Could the Bulldogs have benefited from recruiting him? Saturday could reveal some of those answers when Fresno State plays at UNLV in the first matchup with Williams playing against his hometown university. — Bryant-Jon Anteola / The Fresno Bee
Bryant-Jon Anteola The Fresno Bee

Latest News

Fresno State prepares to host Tulsa

Fresno State coach Tim DeRuyter addresses the Bulldogs' lack of physical play and other problems that occurred in a 52-17 loss at Toledo. In addition, the fifth-year Bulldogs coach talks about the challenge that awaits in Tulsa on Saturday at Bulldog Stadium.

Latest News

Who will win an Emmy? Rick picks his favorite comedies

Every day at 12:30 p.m. Rick Bentley goes live on Facebook to give you his perspective and answer your questions about TV and film. In this third episode, he warns the Networks: step it up or be shut out. Follow Rick and The Bee on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/fresnobee/ or @fresnobee

Latest News

Fresno State prepares to face Toledo

Coach Tim DeRuyter breaks down key points as Fresno State football gets ready to face Toledo at 12 p.m. Saturday in the Glass Bowl. The Bulldogs (1-1) are coming off of a 31-3 win against Sac State. The Rockets (2-0) have beaten Arkansas State and Maine by a combined 76-13. -- Bryant-Jon Anteola

Editor's Choice Videos