Fresno State declined to recruit UNLV RB and former Bullard star Charles Williams

Fresno State wasn't interested in recruiting former Bullard High star running back Charles Williams. Was that a mistake? Williams is playing as a true freshman for UNLV. Could the Bulldogs have benefited from recruiting him? Saturday could reveal some of those answers when Fresno State plays at UNLV in the first matchup with Williams playing against his hometown university. — Bryant-Jon Anteola / The Fresno Bee