Mexican pro baseball at Chukchansi Park

Coach Tim DeRuyter breaks down key points as Fresno State football gets ready to face Toledo at 12 p.m. Saturday in the Glass Bowl. The Bulldogs (1-1) are coming off of a 31-3 win against Sac State. The Rockets (2-0) have beaten Arkansas State and Maine by a combined 76-13.
-- Bryant-Jon Anteola
Singer Aaron Easley, accompanied by Kevin Jones on saxophone and Tim Sanders on keyboard, help start Faith in the Valley's "LIFT Forum: Power, Faith, Community" attended by around 1,500 people on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Fresno Convention Center.
Fresno State coach Tim DeRuyter discusses opening the 2016 season at Nebraska during his weekly news conference. The Bulldogs play the Cornhuskers at 5 p.m. Saturday at storied Lincoln Memorial Stadium. DeRuyter said the Bulldogs will be young this year, but they have talent. And as DeRuyter revealed Monday, the Bulldogs turned to an interesting outside source for training on how to deal with emotional situations like Saturday's season opener projects to be.
-Bryant-Jon Anteola
Two engines from the Fresno Fire Department respond to a grass fire along Highway 41 at the Olive Avenue underpass on Monday afternoon, Aug. 29. According to bystander Mona Nunez, the fire started around 1:30 p.m. near the chain-link fence at the bottom of the embankment. There was no immediate word from the fire department on a cause.
San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Cain returned to Fresno for a rehab start against the Grizzlies. Cain, who played for the Grizzlies in 2005 back when Fresno operated as the Giants Triple-A affiliate, is trying to get back to the majors for the stretch run. Cain shares fond memories of playing in Fresno.
-- Bryant-Jon Anteola