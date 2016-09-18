Mexican pro baseball at Chukchansi Park

Fresno State coach Tim DeRuyter discusses opening the 2016 season at Nebraska during his weekly news conference. The Bulldogs play the Cornhuskers at 5 p.m. Saturday at storied Lincoln Memorial Stadium. DeRuyter said the Bulldogs will be young this year, but they have talent. And as DeRuyter revealed Monday, the Bulldogs turned to an interesting outside source for training on how to deal with emotional situations like Saturday's season opener projects to be. -Bryant-Jon Anteola