Telemundo invests $250 million in its future with a new Miami high-tech HQ

Emmy-winning filmmaker Marina Zenovich has produced the documentary “Water & Power: A California Heist” to air on the National Geographic channel. She also did this 12-minute companion piece that follows Madera landowner and farmer Denis Prosperi
Reymar Sarmiento and his girlfriend from Visalia, Calif. were contestants on the February 14, 2017 "The Price is Right." The couple played “Plinko,” winning more than $65,000 in prizes that included $21,000 in cash and two cars.
A 30 second ad during Super Bowl 51 on Fox costs approximately $5 million. And some memorable brands are opting out of the big game. Relive some of the greatest commercials and learn who will be missing from one of the biggest TV nights in America
Jimmy Fallon is practicing wearing a tuxedo for his job as host the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, presented by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and Dick Clark Productions (dcp) Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 on NBC.
David Hasselhoff has joined in on the humor that’s being generated at his expense. His new AXS TV series, “Hoff the Record,” lets him do that by playing a fictional version of himself. He says the show is freeing.
Cast members of the new Disney XD series "Lab Rats: Elite Force" have found there's more to doing the show than just acting. Because they are working on a network with a large audience of young viewers, they are looked at as role models. Series st