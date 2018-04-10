Telemundo invests $250 million in its future with a new Miami high-tech HQ

Telemundo Center is the new global headquarters for the Spanish-language TV giant. Located at Northwest 117th Place and 25th Street, it represents a $250 million, 20-year investment by the company.
Emily Michot
Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'

TV

Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'

Emmy-winning filmmaker Marina Zenovich has produced the documentary “Water & Power: A California Heist” to air on the National Geographic channel. She also did this 12-minute companion piece that follows Madera landowner and farmer Denis Prosperi

Houdini and Doyle

TV

Houdini and Doyle

A scene from the series premiere episode of "Houdini & Doyle," which airs 9 p.m. Monday, May 2, on FOX.