‘Bachelor’ contestant Bekah meets local fans, says love can happen on a TV show

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:08 Fresno mom gets special attention from Steve Harvey Pause 1:55 Preview of 'Trial & Error' premiering on NBC March 14 11:45 Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank' 0:52 Visalia couple wins $65,000 Valentine on 'The Price is Right' 3:03 Memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year 2:11 Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards 0:51 How much does it cost to watch all of this year's best TV shows? 1:40 'Bizaardvark' cast has just the right emojis to describe each other 0:45 Houdini and Doyle 2:33 'Game of Silence' first look from NBC Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bekah Martinez talks about growing up in Fresno/Clovis, how she ended up on the television show, and what to expect in the coming weeks. Eric Paul Zamora and Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

Bekah Martinez talks about growing up in Fresno/Clovis, how she ended up on the television show, and what to expect in the coming weeks. Eric Paul Zamora and Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee