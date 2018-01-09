The founders of The Longhairs, from left, Lindsay Barto and Chris Healy, met while they were students and fraternity brothers at Fresno State.
Bro, need help with your long hair? These former Fresno State students have solutions

By Robert Rodriguez

brodriguez@fresnobee.com

January 09, 2018 03:03 PM

Two former Fresno State students, who are making a career out of their long flowing locks, will be on ABC’s Shark Tank in hopes of attracting investors for their men’s hair care company.

Chris Healy and Lindsay Barto are owners of The Longhairs, a San Diego-based company they founded in 2015. The company makes hair ties and other accessories for “aspiring longhairs and guys with majestic flow.”

You can watch them make their pitch at 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, on ABC Channel 30.

Although they can’t talk about the particulars of the show – such as how much money they asked for or whether they got it – Barto said the moment was unforgettable.

“The entire experience was pretty incredible,” Barto said. “We went from an open casting call to getting that final call that we made the show.”

The show involves start-up companies making a pitch to a panel of business tycoons. The tycoons include Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and Daymond John.

Barto says that regardless of the outcome, he and Healy are having a blast running their company. The two met at Fresno State where they were brothers in the Sigma Nu fraternity. After college, they launched Round Two Creative Group, a San Diego-based digital marketing company. They also began to grow out their hair.

The idea for creating The Longhairs company came to them after a successful client meeting.

“We were in the car and talking about how great the project was, but at the end of the day it was somebody else’s stuff,” Barto said. “What was our thing?”

And then it hit them, they were two dudes with long hair who shared the same issues: hair ties that don’t hold, how to care for long hair and celebrating the long hair culture.

Hair ties from The Longhairs
The Longhairs

It didn’t take long before they began a series of blog posts about long hair. They also worked on creating sturdy hair ties with images such as flames, skulls, and rocket launchers.

“Things started out slow the first year with just our moms as customers, but it began to pick up,” Barto said.

These days the company makes hair wraps, hair serum and hats. They would like to get into making brushes, combs, shampoos and conditioners.

Barto admits there is a steep learning curve for guys growing out their hair. It’s also why The Longhairs isn’t just about products, it’s about hair care and living the long hair lifestyle.

“Most guys grow their hair out in their 20s and 30s, and your girlfriend can teach you stuff,” Barto said, “but you really need your bros to tell you how to really do it.”.

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

