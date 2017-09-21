An Amazon Prime commercial featuring a baby, a dog and a stuffed animal has been airing in the United States for over a year and still causing strong, mixed emotions.
TV

Have you seen Amazon’s commercial with a baby, dog and lion? It’s causing a stir

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

September 21, 2017 9:54 PM

A popular Amazon Prime commercial has been airing for more than a year.

And yet, it’s still stirring strong emotions.

Perhaps you’ve seen it.

The commercial has aired nationally 10,538 times since Thursday, according to IspotTV.com, and viewed more than 2 million times from Amazon’s Youtube account.

The family dog sees how happy his owners are with their new baby, and how happy the baby is while playing with a stuff animal that’s a lion.
A golden retriever approaches a baby girl who’s sitting on the floor with the help of her parents on both sides.

As the dog gets closer, the baby starts to cry.

And the dog’s expression goes from happy to sad, leading the golden retriever to walk away.

A baby cries in the Amazon Prime commercial after the family dog approaches her.
The baby, meanwhile, returns to being happy as she plays with a stuffed lion toy.

The dog watches from a distance, looking sad while his owners and their baby enjoy the joyous occasion.

But then the dad stops smiling and realizes that his dog isn’t so happy about the family having a new center of attention.

A golden retriever, the family pet, watches from a distance with a sad look as his owners and their new baby smile together – but without him.
So the dad takes out his cell phone, presses the Amazon app and buys fake lion hair for the dog to wear.

In the next scene, the dog approaches the baby while wearing the fake lion’s mane.

The baby cautiously but curiously reaches out to touch the dog – rather than cry as she’d done before.

And the commercial is concluded, as is the sappy song that’s played from start to finish.

The Amazon Prime commercial originally aired in Japan and lasted 1 minute 14 seconds.

A shorter version, which ran 30 seconds, is airing in the United States.

And it didn’t leave everyone feeling all warm and fuzzy.

Check out the original extended version of the commercial here.

How does it make you feel?

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

