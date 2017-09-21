Have you seen Amazon’s commercial with a baby, dog and lion? It’s causing a stir

A popular Amazon Prime commercial has been airing for more than a year.
And yet, it’s still stirring strong emotions.
Perhaps you’ve seen it.
The commercial has aired nationally 10,538 times since Thursday, according to IspotTV.com, and viewed more than 2 million times from Amazon’s Youtube account.
A golden retriever approaches a baby girl who’s sitting on the floor with the help of her parents on both sides.
As the dog gets closer, the baby starts to cry.
And the dog’s expression goes from happy to sad, leading the golden retriever to walk away.
The baby, meanwhile, returns to being happy as she plays with a stuffed lion toy.
The dog watches from a distance, looking sad while his owners and their baby enjoy the joyous occasion.
But then the dad stops smiling and realizes that his dog isn’t so happy about the family having a new center of attention.
So the dad takes out his cell phone, presses the Amazon app and buys fake lion hair for the dog to wear.
In the next scene, the dog approaches the baby while wearing the fake lion’s mane.
The baby cautiously but curiously reaches out to touch the dog – rather than cry as she’d done before.
And the commercial is concluded, as is the sappy song that’s played from start to finish.
Revoke my man card or w/e u gotta do - the @amazon commercial with the golden retriever and lion mask gets to me every time.— Josh (@joshwahowl) September 21, 2017
Did anyone else cry over that amazon commercial with the baby and the dog with the lion costume on— Camillionare (@Cami_Lynn) September 19, 2017
The Amazon Prime commercial originally aired in Japan and lasted 1 minute 14 seconds.
A shorter version, which ran 30 seconds, is airing in the United States.
And it didn’t leave everyone feeling all warm and fuzzy.
I can't take it anymore. I hate the amazon commercial with the kid and the dog and the stuffed lion. I'm sorry. I'm a terrible person.— Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 22, 2017
i hate hate hate the amazon prime commercial with the dog and baby, that poor puppy looks so sad— Sarah (@MelcherSarah) September 11, 2017
Check out the original extended version of the commercial here.
How does it make you feel?
