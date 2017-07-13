‘Game of Thrones’ actor ‘holds the door’ with fans

A “Game of Thrones” tour in Northern Ireland recently had a special guest star – actor Kristian Nairn, who portrayed Hodor on the HBO series.

In a video posted to Twitter, Nairn jumps out from behind a door to surprise people taking part in a guided TripAdvisor tour of some of the locations used for filming the hit fantasy series.

Had one more chance to #HoldTheDoor. Thanks @TripAdvisor for helping me surprise fans on the #GOT tour in Northern Ireland! #TripAdvisor pic.twitter.com/Ehg1WNwQLA — Kristian Nairn (@KristianNairn) July 12, 2017

With the help of some fans, Nairn then recreates a key “Game of Thrones” scene from last season in which Hodor must hold a door closed against a horde of monsters.

The seventh season of “Game of Thrones” premieres Sunday on HBO.