“Game of Thrones” tourists visit a castle in Northern Ireland in 2014. Actor Kristian Nairn, who portrayed Hodor in the hit HBO series, recently surprised fans on a similar tour.
“Game of Thrones” tourists visit a castle in Northern Ireland in 2014. Actor Kristian Nairn, who portrayed Hodor in the hit HBO series, recently surprised fans on a similar tour. Peter Morrison The Associated Press file
“Game of Thrones” tourists visit a castle in Northern Ireland in 2014. Actor Kristian Nairn, who portrayed Hodor in the hit HBO series, recently surprised fans on a similar tour. Peter Morrison The Associated Press file

TV

July 13, 2017 6:35 AM

‘Game of Thrones’ actor ‘holds the door’ with fans

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

A “Game of Thrones” tour in Northern Ireland recently had a special guest star – actor Kristian Nairn, who portrayed Hodor on the HBO series.

In a video posted to Twitter, Nairn jumps out from behind a door to surprise people taking part in a guided TripAdvisor tour of some of the locations used for filming the hit fantasy series.

With the help of some fans, Nairn then recreates a key “Game of Thrones” scene from last season in which Hodor must hold a door closed against a horde of monsters.

The seventh season of “Game of Thrones” premieres Sunday on HBO.

Related stories from The Fresno Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fresno mom gets special attention from Steve Harvey

Fresno mom gets special attention from Steve Harvey 1:08

Fresno mom gets special attention from Steve Harvey
Preview of 'Trial & Error' premiering on NBC March 14 1:55

Preview of 'Trial & Error' premiering on NBC March 14

Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank' 11:45

Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'

View More Video