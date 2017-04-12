KGPE anchor Lindsey Pena heading for San Diego

Lindsey Pena, who has been the co-anchor for the KGPE (Channel 47.1) evening newscasts, has taken a job at San Diego’s KGTV. Pena, who started her career at KSEE24 as a Fresno State intern, was hired in 2003. She’s handled numerous jobs, including working on the assignment desk, web producer and anchor/reporter.
The big move came in 2014 when Pena moved to the evening news replacing Evy Ramos.
The change comes only a few months after CBS47 weekend anchor Kathryn Herr was moved to a weekday co-anchor slot being teamed with Ken Malloy and Pena. Malloy and Pena co-anchored the 5, 6 and 7 p.m. newscasts while Herr and Malloy handled the 11 p.m. news. Pena worked as a reporter for major stories at 11 p.m.
Pena wrote on her Facebook page “For as long as I can remember I wanted to be a journalist. I was lucky enough to realize that dream in my hometown of Fresno at KSEE 24, a station I grew up watching. It was there I learned from some of the best people this industry has to offer.”
The decision to head south to the ABC station in San Diego will have Pena working as both an anchor and reporter.
She added on Facebook, “While I’m so excited to start another chapter in my life, it’s with a heavy heart that I leave behind the people I’ve grown to look forward to seeing everyday. The people who helped shape the person and journalist I am today. Words really can’t express how much I’ll miss so many of you. So I’ll simply say goodbye for now and thank you. Thank you for helping to make my dream come true.”
