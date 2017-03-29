Funeral services set for John Wallace

Funeral services for longtime local news anchor John Wallace have been finalized.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at The Clovis Funeral Chapel, 1302 Clovis, Ave., Clovis. There will be a public memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, at People’s Church, 7172 Cedar Ave.
Wallace died Monday, March 27, from complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). He was 71.
He worked in local news for 40 years. Before retiring from the local television market, Wallace was the anchor for ABC30 (KFSN, Channel 30.1) and CBS47 (KGPE, Channel 47.1). He took a couple of breaks from reporting news to work as the public information officer for Mayor Alan Autry in 2008 and to do community work. Outside his TV career, Wallace was the public address announcer for the Cal League Fresno Giants at Euless Park – the predecessor to today’s Pacific Coast League Fresno Grizzlies.
His connection to sports stretched to include serving on the board of the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame, as president of the 1989 California Bowl, as president of the Fresno State Timeout Club and as president of the Bulldog Foundation Board of Trustees.
Wallace is survived by wife Cheri; children Cass Dilfer, Cameron Weishaar, Paige Wise, Carson Franzman, Taylor Franzman; eight grandchildren.
Because Wallace supported such a long list of charities and organizations, the family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations should be made to your own favorite charity.
