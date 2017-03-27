Veteran news anchor John Wallace has died

Longtime anchor, city employee and community supporter, John Wallace has died Monday morning after a long illness.
Before retiring from the local television market, Wallace was the anchor for ABC30 (KFSN, Channel 30.1) and CBS47 (KGPE, Channel 47.1). He took a couple of breaks from reporting news to work as the public information officer for Mayor Alan Autry in 2008 and to do community work.
Wallace, whose real name is John Wallace Franzman, began his broadcast career in Fresno in 1969 when he joined the news staff at KYNO radio. In 1975, Wallace became a television news anchor at KFSN, Channel 30. In 1987, he joined KJEO (now KGPE) to anchor the station's evening news.
Former ABC30 weatherman, Doug Collins worked with Wallace for almost a decade. He was not surprised to hear about the passing becauseWallace had been sick for several years.
“He was the most professional on-air person I ever knew,” Collins said of working with Wallace. “He was spot on with his reporting and I was pleased to get to work with him and watch him operate because he had such a knack for telling the story.”
This story will be updated.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
Comments