More Videos

1:55 Preview of 'Trial & Error' premiering on NBC March 14

11:45 Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'

0:52 Visalia couple wins $65,000 Valentine on 'The Price is Right'

3:03 Memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

2:11 Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards

0:51 How much does it cost to watch all of this year's best TV shows?

1:40 'Bizaardvark' cast has just the right emojis to describe each other

0:45 Houdini and Doyle

2:33 'Game of Silence' first look from NBC

1:54 Fresno's Beth Bowen joins new Bravo reality series on motherhood

2:14 David Hasselhoff sets no limits on new 'Hoff the Record' mockumentary