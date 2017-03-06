It’s time to get caught up with ABC’s ‘The Catch’

There’s a familiar face coming to ABC’s popular “TGIT” lineup with the return of “The Catch.” The series squeezing into the popular Thursday night lineup is a mental battle between top private investigator Alice Vaughan (Mireille Enos) and the man she loves, Benjamin Jones (Peter Krause). The second season begins with Jones having turned himself in to authorities to save Alice from going to jail.
The cast also includes Alimi Ballard, Jay Hayden, Jacky Ido, Rose Rollins, Sonya Walger and Elvy Yost.
Executive producer Allan Heinberg answers a few questions to help bring viewers up to speed.
Question: What did you learn from the first season about dividing the show between love and work at Anderson/Vaughan Investigations?
Allan Heinberg: I felt we were sort of taking a little bit finding out what the show was as we went, as you do in a first year show, but especially one with a history like ours. And I was realizing these cases were not allowing me to spend as much time getting to know the characters as I wanted to, and they were crowding out some of the soap I really wanted to do.
Question: How do you fix that?
AH: I made a promise this year that we would just get rid of all that stuff in season two, and only have AVI do cases that actually ended up exploring their lives, their backstories, their relationships, so that there are no wasted moments on the show. Everything is an exploration of the characters and their growing network of relationships and interrelationships.
Question: Will the tone of the show change?
AH: We embraced the show as a comedy. I think that’s the other thing we did, (we) really just look at Season 1, and see that the show really is a romantic comedy at its heart, and embrace it.
Question: Is it fair to say the series seems to have blurred lines between good guys and bad guys?
AH: I don’t really believe in clearcut heroes and villains at all. Our, quote, unquote, villain characters, I find, are often very heroic on the show, and they feel things very deeply, and we blur the lines. That’s sort of what the show is all about, is blurring those lines. So, yes, we are constantly asking in the writers’ room, “Is this too far for this person to go?”
Question: How do the actions at the end of season one change the new season?
AH: They’ve declared themselves for each other, and Ben has basically said, “My love for you is more important than my ties to my criminal past and to the people I was working with,” so that’s going to create a lot of new conflicts. In terms of these two, I felt like we were just getting started like, now they can sort of get to know each other, who they really are. It’s sort of that first year of marriage a little bit, like once you’ve declared yourself and you’re holding hands and saying, “We’re going to do this,” you’re sort of realizing I just made this decision based on my ardor for this person, but I don’t really know who he is.
Question: What if I missed season one?
AH: I would love for everybody to catch up, because I loved those episodes. But we’ve designed season two so you don’t have to. Should you choose to, the episodes will be available on Hulu and then on ABC.com.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
The Catch
- 10 p.m. Thursdays, KFSN (Channel 30.1)
Comments