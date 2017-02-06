Lance Bass wants cooking show to help gay kids

“My Kitchen Rules” is the latest cooking show to air on Fox. The Thursday night series features celebrity duos cooking and evaluating one another’s food. This show is more than a continuous verbal barrage tossed at chefs.
One of the five duos is Lance Bass and his mother, Diane Bass.
As with most reality shows, the celebrities tend to reveal bits and pieces about their lives as they chat through the show. In one episode, Diane Bass revealed that after her son came out she would respond to those who would say, “Isn’t that too bad,” with, “No, it’s great. He’s the son I love.”
That acceptance was particularly important for Bass, who grew up in Mississippi.
“Growing up in the South is difficult being a gay kid because it’s hard to come out to your family. It’s a different mentality. And I’m glad that we got to do it together and kind of show America what a real Southern family is like that accepts LGBT,” Bass tells TV critics at their winter meetings. “I love my mother because she didn’t bat an eye when I came out to her, which is very unusual in the South. A lot of kids get kicked out of their home.”
Bass is hoping that gay kids living in small towns will see themselves in his family and be more willing to come out. He also hopes that parents will see how his mother reacted and use that as an example when talking with their own children.
Before coming out Bass would spend time in the kitchen when his mother was cooking, but he rarely helped.
“I was afraid to help because I didn’t want people to think that I was gay as a little kid, because little boys do not help in the kitchen,” Bass says. “But always from the side, I would watch my grandmother and my mother and all the ladies in the kitchen every Thanksgiving, every Christmas, every weekend cook, and I wanted to be involved.
“I’m glad that, later on, I got to be able to be involved with my family in the kitchen.”
Right Timing
Laverne Cox considers herself lucky.
It wasn’t that long ago that a transgender would not openly be hired to work in a TV series. Cox sees it as being fortunate that she’s living in a time when she can not only go on talk shows and talk about the transgender community, but can be cast in one of the starring roles of a TV series. And, her character is transgender.
Cox plays a lawyer in the new Katherine Heigl legal drama “Doubt” launching at 10 p.m. Feb. 15 on CBS. Heigl’s character will be involved with a season-long case, while Cox’s character, Cameron Wirth, will be in the courtroom for a variety of smaller legal battles.
“This is giving me the chance to connect with a lot of different people as an out transgender person,” Cox says. “They have been able to connect with me as a human being. Connect with a lot of things I talked about.
“People have a capacity for that. Once we get to see people as people, all that other stuff melts away.”
Cox calls her casting a reflection of real life.
This is the first series role for Cox since she “Orange Is the New Black.” She has made guest appearances including “The Mindy Project.” Her biggest TV acting job was playing Frank-N-Furter in the Fox presentation of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again.”
In creating the character, Cox turned to the way transgenders often get treated in the work place. Most have to work twice as hard because their hiring is often seen as being nothing more than an affirmative action move.
She’s playing Wirth as a woman who is determined, not open to accept help and an over achiever.
