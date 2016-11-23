From Rudolph to Pentatonix, there’s an abundance of holiday programs to watch

Regular television programming will give way to a long list of holiday TV shows and movies until the end of the year. The selections are a mix of new productions and some that have become holiday classics.
Trying to find when your favorite program will be broadcast can be tough. The following list should help you plan over the next six weeks so you see as much holiday programming as possible.
“The Thanksgiving Day Parade,” 9 a.m. Thursday, CBS: This is the 56th time CBS has broadcast the New York event.
“Anne of Green Gables,” 8 p.m. Thursday, PBS: New film based on the first book in the series.
“If You Give a Mouse a Christmas Cookie,” 12:01 a.m. Friday, Amazon Prime: Animated special based on the book “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.”
“The Snowy Day,” 12:01 a.m. Friday, Amazon Prime: This animated offering is based on the book by Ezra Jack Keats.
“Frosty the Snowman,” 8 p.m. Friday, CBS: Jimmy Durante narrates this tale of the jolly, happy soul.
“Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” 8 p.m. Friday, CW: Animated tale based on the song.
“How Murray Saved Christmas,” 8:30 p.m. Friday, NBC: Story of a cranky deli owner forced to fill in for Santa based on the book by Mike Reiss.
“Frosty Returns,” 8:30 p.m. Friday, CBS: The magic is still in that old silk hat they found.
“The Christmas Swap,” 8 p.m. Saturday, TV One: Single father questions his decision to take care of his ailing mother. Dondré T. Whitfield stars.
“A Heavenly Christmas,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Hallmark: Workaholic finds herself tethered to her guardian angel.
“The Story of Santa Claus,” 9 p.m. Saturday, CBS: A gentle toymaker wants to give every child a toy.
“Allstate Gospel Superfest: A Holiday Special,” 1 p.m. Sunday, TV One: Vivica Fox hosts that features performance by chart-topping artists.
“Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas,” 7 p.m. Sunday, Fox: Manny is upset when Sid destroys his favorite decorations.
“CMA Country Christmas,” 8 p.m. Monday, ABC: Jennifer Nettles hosts this musical event.
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” 8 p.m. Tuesday, CBS: Animated tale of how Rudolph saves the day.
“Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” 8 p.m. Wednesday, NBC: Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Hoda Kotb host.
“Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors,” 9 p.m. Wednesday, NBC: Blizzard threatens the Parton family in this musical sequel.
“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Freeform: Gene Wilder stars in this tale of candy and kids.
“The Powerpuff Girls,” 5 p.m. Dec. 1, Cartoon Network: Blossom uses her ice breath to keep snow day going.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” 8 p.m. Dec. 1, ABC: Charlie Brown seeks the real meaning of Christmas.
“Regular Show,” 8 p.m. Dec. 1, Cartoon Network: The guys celebrate their first Christmas in space.
“I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” 9 p.m. Dec. 1, getTV: Hal Holbrook stars in this story of a tragedy that brings a family together.
“Tim Burton’s the Nightmare Before Christmas,” 11:20 p.m. Dec. 1, Freeform: Jack Skellington takes over Christmas.
“I Love Lucy Christmas Special,” 8 p.m. Dec. 2, CBS: The one-hour telecast features two holiday episodes of the classic TV series.
“The Polar Express,” 9:20 p.m. Dec. 2, Freeform: Robert Zemeckis tale of a young boy’s trip to the North Pole.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 8 p.m. Dec. 3, NBC: Jimmy Stewart stars in the 1946 film from Frank Capra.
“Homicide for the Holidays,” 8 p.m. Dec. 3, Oxygen: Four-hour event offers a look at the real criminal events that can make this time of the year terrifying. It starts with “A Deadly Thanksgiving.”
“Heaven Sent,” 8 p.m. Dec. 3, Lifetime: An 8-year-old runaway angel brings a couple together. Christian Kane stars.
“Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” 4:30 p.m. Dec. 4, Freeform: Fred Astaire narrates the animated tale of Kris Kringle.
“Cher,” 8 p.m. Dec. 5, getTV: The 1975 Christmas special featuring Cher and Redd Foxx.
“The Great Christmas Light Fight,” 8 p.m. Dec. 5,12,19, ABC: Holiday decorations are judged.
“Holiday Joy,” 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Freeform: Joy Hockstatter (Bailee Madison) has been trying to hold the family together since her mom’s death. Her wish for a new life comes true.
“Taraji’s White Hot Holidays,” 8 p.m. Dec. 8, Fox: Taraji P. Henson hosts the variety special starring Pharrell Williams and Missy Elliott.
“Albert,” 7 p.m. Dec. 9, Nickelodeon: Animated tale of a tiny Douglas fir tree who becomes the city’s most famous Christmas tree.
“Merry Ex-Mas,” 8 p.m. Dec. 10, TV One: Plans are hatched to spoil a Christmas wedding. Angell Conwell stars.
“A Christmas Wedding Date,” 8 p.m. Dec. 10, Lifetime: Fired executive returns home. Marla Sokoloff stars.
“The Simpsons,” 8 p.m. Dec. 11, Fox: Krusty tries to impress his daughter as they spend Christmas with the Simpsons.
“A Pentatonix Christmas Special,” 8 p.m. Dec. 14, NBC: One-hour special starring the Grammy-winning group.
“The Top 12 Christmas Movies of All Time,” 8 p.m. Dec. 14, CW: Dean Cain hosts this countdown of holiday movies.
“The 85th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade,” 8 p.m. Dec. 16, CW: Olivia Newton John is the grand marshal.
“Disney’s Prep & Landing,” 4:10 p.m. Dec. 18, Freeform: Elite elves help Santa.
“America’s Got Talent Holiday Spectacular,” 8 p.m. Dec. 19, NBC: Variety acts and judges come together for holiday show. Jackie Evancho will perform.
“Christmas With the Mormon Tabernacle Choir,” 9 p.m. Dec. 19, PBS: Broadway star Laura Osnes and actor Martin Jarvis perform with the renowned choir.
“From Jesus to Christ: The First Christmas,” 10 p.m. Dec. 20, PBS: “Frontline” looks at the life of Jesus and the rise of Christianity.
“Terry Crews Saves Christmas,” 8 p.m. Dec. 20, CW: Christmas superfan Terry Crews looks to ignite holiday spirits.
“A Home for the Holidays,” 8 p.m. Dec. 23, CBS: Stories of foster cases.
