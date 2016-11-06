Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV picks for Nov. 6-12

DON'T MISS: "The 2016 Saturday Night Live Election Special" - The merry pranksters of "SNL" might be among the few folks not rooting for the election to be over. Once again they have generated great buzz and ratings with their politically-themed segments, especially the hilarious debate showdowns between Hillary Clinton (Kate McKinnon) and Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin). This program rounds up some of the best clips so we can have another good laugh before heading to the polls. 10 p.m. Monday, NBC.
Other bets:
SUNDAY: Brace yourself. The touchy-feely holiday movies are already invading the airwaves. In "A Perfect Christmas," a newlywed couple celebrating their first Christmas together invites their families to join them. Bad idea. 8 p.m., Hallmark.
SUNDAY: Crack open a carton of eggnog and settle in for the "Holiday Baking Championship." Nine talented bakers oozing all kinds of holiday cheer look to "sleigh" the competition. 9 p.m., Food Network.
MONDAY: It's time for the remaining contestants on "The Voice" to bring their A games. The tension is mounting as the show's live playoff rounds begin. 8 p.m., NBC.
MONDAY: "The Odd Couple" pays tribute to the late producer Garry Marshall in tonight's episode, which features actors from several of Marshall's hit shows. They include Ron Howard, Marion Ross, Anson Williams and Don Most from "Happy Days"; Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams from "Laverne & Shirley"; and Pam Dawber of "Mork & Mindy." 9:30 p.m., CBS.
TUESDAY: And the prize for the longest show title goes to "Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale: Who's Going to Clean Up This (Bleep)?" Whew. Our host promises "all the election news without the ethics and standards of news." 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET, Showtime.
WEDNESDAY: A drag race between Vice President Joe Biden and Colin Powell? That enticing showdown is featured in the Season 2 premiere of "Jay Leno's Garage." 10 p.m., CNBC.
WEDNESDAY: We may have elected a new president by now, but on "Designated Survivor," Kiefer Sutherland's Tom Kirkman is still in charge. Tonight, he must regroup after his plans for electing a new Congress are thrown into turmoil. 10 p.m., ABC.
THURSDAY: If only the baseball drama "Pitch" could draw the same kind of robust ratings that the recent World Series did. Maybe Ginny should have played for the Indians or Cubs, instead of the Padres. 9 p.m., Fox.
FRIDAY: Among those featured on tonight's episode of "Shark Tank" is a sharp 10-year-old who created a lemonade-stand venture to help other kids start their own businesses while having some fun. Let's hope he's not into outsourcing. 9 p.m., ABC.
SATURDAY: True crime stories continue to be all the rage. Now comes "The Killing Season," a gritty documentary series that follows investigators as they attempt to solve a five-year-old murder case pegged to 10 dead sex workers found on Gilgo Beach, Long Island. 9 p.m., A&E.
