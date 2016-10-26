Female ‘revolutionaries’ take over Amazon Prime, while CBS serves up medical miracles

Anna Camp has played a lot of “Type A” characters in her career. So when the producers of the new Amazon series, “Good Girls Revolt,” contacted her, the first thing Camp wanted to know was whether this role would be different.
She found out quickly just how different it is from anything else she’s done.
“She definitely starts out a woman of the ’50s and, hopefully, by the end of the series, we will see her burning her bra,” Camp says. “There’s a giant arc there that I’m excited to get to play.”
Her role as Jane Hollander is in the series inspired by Lynn Povich’s book of the same name. It looks at a group of young female researchers at Newsweek in the 1960s who ask to be treated fairly by the magazine. Their revolutionary request impacts marriages, careers, sex lives, love lives and friendships.
The cast also includes Genevieve Angelson, Erin Darke, Chris Diamantopoulos, Hunter Parrish, Jim Belushi, Joy Bryant and Grace Gummer.
One of the pluses of the show is that it is set in the 1960s. Camp loves that period, having gotten to play roles from that era in the feature film “The Help” and the cable series “Mad Men.” She sees “Good Girls Revolt” as picking up where “Mad Men” ended.
“At the end of the last season of ‘Mad Men,’ Joan was starting off her own company and starting to really assert herself as a woman in the industry and business,” Camp says. “I feel like our show does pick up pretty much right on that and what happens to the women who then have to come forward and take a stand and assert their rights, and everything like that.”
One of Camp’s resources for her latest job was her mother, who dropped out of college to get married and start a family. That’s exactly what her character in “Good Girls Revolt” wants to do but, in the course of the series, will discover it is just as satisfying to have a career as part of her life.
That’s what made the role different enough for Camp to sign on to the series. She’s grown a little tired of playing uptight woman who are really just very scared and feel like they have something to prove. Her “Good Girls Revolt” is different because she’s on a journey to find out she has nothing to prove.
The role has created an interesting dynamic for Camp. Her character is going from wanting only a home life to embracing her career while she, personally, is going from a long and fruitful career to wanting to stay home and concentrate on her family life.
‘Pure Genius’ smart medical drama
Medical shows have been a constant on TV schedules for decades, including the current offerings of “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Code Black” and “Chicago Med.”
The new CBS medical show, “Pure Genius,” is smartly trying to separate itself from the other shows by focusing less on the daily plight of patients and more on the future of medicine. A Silicon Valley tech titan (Augustus Prew) enlists a veteran surgeon (Dermot Mulroney) with a controversial past to run a state-of-the-art hospital with an ultramodern approach to medicine.
Executive producer Jason Katims sees the show as more of an aspirational offering than a medical procedural.
“There’s a wish fulfillment. There is hope. And I think in the world that we’re living in now, you turn on your TV, you look outside, and there’s a need for that. There’s sort of a want for that,” Katims says. “Our characters will be dealing with the obstacles of trying to push medicine forward through the use of technology, and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t.
“It certainly is a show that we think of as hopeful and aspirational, but we also want to sort of make it real.”
The series is the first time Mulroney has played a doctor. His biggest challenge has been to deal with all of the medical and technical jargon of the super hospital.
Odette Annable and Reshma Shetty have an advantage having worked on other medical shows in “House” and “Royal Pains.” Annable sees the difference between “House” and “Pure Genius” is that the hospital is almost an additional character. Shetty describes her work on “Royal Pains” as closer to a medical “MacGyver,” a massive difference from her new high-tech medical world.
Rounding out the cast of “Pure Genius” are Aaron Jennings, Ward Horton and Brenda Song.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
Good Girls Revolt
▪ 12:01 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, Amazon Prime
Pure Genius
▪ 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, CBS (Channel 47.1)
