Katy Mixon well-prepared to take on chores of ‘American Housewife’

Katie Otto would be an ordinary housewife and mother of three in any other city than Westport, Conn. Surrounded by women who strive to be perfect wives and have perfect lives, Otto is an exception. This is the role that Katy Mixon takes on in the new ABC comedy, “American Housewife.”
The cast also includes Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters, Carly Hughes, Ali Wong, Leslie Bibb and Mackenzie Marsh.
Mixon comes to ABC following her work on CBS’s “Mike & Molly,” where she played Victoria, the lovable party girl sister to Molly. Her other credits include “My Name Is Earl,” “Psych” and “Two and a Half Men.”
The series star answers a few questions about her new show and acting.
Q: Any extra pressure going from a supporting player to the star?
A: I got to tell you, I don’t even think about it. My background is theater, so I come from the place of everybody’s helping. Everybody’s handling it. It’s been an incredible situation to step in the shoes of this wonderful role. So I just could not be more blessed. It is the biggest gift, as an actor, to be given the opportunity to do what you love to do and make a living. And so I’m so grateful.
Q: You worked with Melissa McCarthy on your last show. What did you learn?
A: She’s quite wonderful. It was the biggest pleasure, when I was doing that show, to be able to watch her. The world got to watch her, and I got to witness all of that happening. So I got to witness her soaring into what she’s meant to be doing, so I am such a big fan of letting everyone know how special they are and what they contribute.
Q: Were you looking for a series with a similar theme?
A: I didn’t give it much thought, to be honest with you. I kind of just jumped in because I fell in love with the character and the story. I thought the premise was so incredible in the sense of she’s an authentic woman living in an inauthentic world, and she’s trying the best that she can to be who she is.
Q: What do you like about her?
A: Sometimes she’s fearless and sometimes she’s got so many insecurities. So, for me, what attracted me to the role was that everybody can relate. Whatever gender you are, whatever area you come from, background, everybody can relate to insecurities. And it’s about how you meet yourself where you are and go through it and how you tackle it.
Q: Can you describe her parenting style?
A: She attacks it head on. She deals with parenting truly present in the moment. Each day she just does her best. And then it just goes in a whole ’nother different direction. And you see her deal with that. And also, she adores them. She loves each and every one of them in their own specific way.
Q: Katie is a plus-sized woman living in a very thin world. How do you address weight issues?
A: I have never let the media dictate my identity. I have never allowed it. I have just truly been unbelievably blessed, no matter if I’m a size 2 or a size 14. I have been unbelievably blessed to be able to do what I love to do and work on wonderful projects.
American Housewife
8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, ABC (Channel 30.1)
