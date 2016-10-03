Time key element in ‘No Tomorrow,’ ‘Frequency’

The CW Network launches two new shows this week – “No Tomorrow” and “Frequency” – that deal with a race against time. The big difference is one is a light romantic comedy and the other a crime story.
Before you sit down to watch the programs, here’s a few things you need to know about each one:
“No Tomorrow”
What happens: The romantic comedy looks at what happens when a young woman (Tori Anderson) is convinced the Earth is about to end. The stranger (Joshua Sasse), who convinces her of this doomsday scenario, talks her into forgetting all her responsibilities and just let go.
Rest of the cast: Amy Pietz, Jesse Rath, Jonathan Langdon, Sarayu Blue.
I know that face: The doomsday predictor is played by the actor who starred in the ABC musical series “Galavant.”
Idea dropped: Producers originally planned to have a running clock on screen but let the idea go because it went against the show’s live-in-the-moment theme.
How long until the end: The asteroid will hit in eight months and 12 days. That would be in May when the TV season normally ends.
How Sasse relates to his character: “My father died when he was really young, and I’ve always been quite cognizant of the finality of life and I do try and live like that all the time. And that was, to be honest, one of the things when the script was sent to me and I read it, I was like, well, that’s great. That’s totally my vibe. I just think it’s wonderful that a TV company like The CW have picked this up and is running with it.”
You might like this if you like: “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World.”
“Frequency”
What happens: The police drama is based on the 2000 movie where a young woman (Peyton List) connects with her father (Riley Smith) through a shortwave radio set in 1996 on the verge of his death. She can change history by warning her father.
Rest of the cast: Lenny Jacobson, Devin Kelley, Mekhi Phifer, Anthony Ruivivar, Daniel Bonjour.
I know that face: Before signing on to “Frequency,” Smith was a regular on ‘Nashville.”
My head hurts: Any changes that gets made in the past has an effect on the present. Trying to keep the timelines straight will be the trick.
Time difference: The original film had a 30-year gap between father and offspring. The producers of the TV show cut it to 20 so the father would be a little younger.
Why is 1996 important to Riley Smith: “Well, for me, ’96 was my senior year in high school, so it’s very dear to my heart. You remember that particular year. You know, your senior year is kind of a coming of age. So, for me, this is extra special. I remember so vividly everything, and now stepping back on the sound stage, and you see everything the way it was. It’s like literally 20 years like that. I have to remind myself that it was actually a long time ago. But it’s been a treat.”
You might like this if you like: “Quantum Leap.”
No Tomorrow
- 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, CW (Channel 59)
Frequency
- 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, CW (Channel 59)
