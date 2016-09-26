Camren Bicondova prowls streets of ‘Gotham’ as future Catwoman

There’s been Julie Newmar, Eartha Kitt, Lee Meriwether, Michelle Pfeiffer, Anne Hathaway and Halle Berry. Now, its Camren Bicondova who has taken on the role of Catwoman in “Gotham.”
Because the series looks at Bruce Wayne’s life before the cape and cowl, the 17-year-old San Diego native is actually more Selina Kyle than the biggest female villain in Batman’s life.
Bicondova is back slinking through the dirty streets of Gotham City in the third season of “Gotham”on Fox. No matter what catastrophes she faces this year, she’s ready because of how the second season unfolded.
“The second season was definitely a roller coaster for Selina,” Bicondova says, as she sits curled up on a small chair on the balcony of the Soho House. The Fox party to bring together stars of the network show and the media is going on at a loud tilt on the other side of the glass window.
The peaks and valleys for Selina included losing and then regaining her best friend, plus a relationship with young Bruce Wayne that went from best buddies to adversaries. All of this unfolded as Selina tried to find something that vaguely looks like a family.
Bicondova expects the third season to be an even bumpier ride, especially when it comes to Selina’s relationship with Bruce.
“It is going to go from a tween relationship to more of a teenage relationship. Selina is a young woman now,” Bicondova says. “She’s not a little girl anymore and Bruce Wayne is starting to become a young man.”
There’s also a big change with Selina’s friend Ivy, which will cause another emotional rift for her. The most defining moment will come when Selina gets to meet her mother. Don’t look for that to go well. But, as the writers revealed in the second season, Selina is a survivor. This may be where Selina finally moves closer to the Catwoman persona.
The role is as physically challenging as it is emotionally draining. Bicondova is ready for both. She started out performing in dance class at the age of 6. By age 11, she had become an “Elite Protégé” for the PULSE Dance Convention, traveling the country to work with some of the nation’s top teachers and choreographers. At age 12, she became the youngest to compete on the competition series “America’s Best Dance Crew.”
That dance background has helped her stay in shape for the series work. Bicondova is convinced that if she wasn’t a dancer there would be no way she could play the role.
Nothing she has done in her career has been as big as “Gotham.” She found out how big the first time she went to the San Diego Comic Con and faced a room full of adoring fans, even before the first show had aired.
The support has continued to grow, especially with young female viewers who like seeing a strong, determined and independent character. Selina will go to the dark side one day, but for now she’s a good role model.
For now, it looks like Bicondova is playing the future Catwoman as someone living nine lives at the same time: friend, confidant, foe, thief, caregiver, mastermind, follower, winner and loser.
She suggests that might be overthinking the role: “I think all that is just her being a young woman,” Bicondova says with a laugh.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
