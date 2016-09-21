Surprise for Fresno boy’s bakery on Rachael Ray’s ‘Feel Good Friday’ show

An 8-year-old Fresno baker with a big heart and dreams – including buying his mom a house with his bakery money – will appear on the “The Rachael Ray Show” at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 on CBS (Channel 47.1).
Jalen will also be receiving a surprise during the “Feel Good Friday” episode. The show highlights uplifting stories every Friday.
Jalen and his mother, Sharhonda Mahan, will talk with Ray in her New York studio about Jalen’s Bakery, founded July 1, and the show will include a segment taped at their Fresno apartment.
For a column about his bakery, Jalen told The Bee last month that his bakery money is going towards a “house, college, puppy and savings.” Jalen also has a GoFundMe donation account online that he’s using to expand his business and support philanthropic work. He collects backpacks and school supplies for children in need.
Jalen says his cookies, cakes and breads make him “feel happy, smiling … maybe delightful or red-heartwarming,” and that he wants his customers to feel this way, too.
Carmen George: 559-441-6386, @CarmenGeorge
Comments