5 picks for April ArtHop include rockin’ paintings at Tower District Records

When it comes to commissions, this was a biggie – especially for fans of the band Duran Duran. Last year Kyle Edwards was asked by Barclays Center in Brooklyn to do a painting to give to the rock band when it made a stop there on its Paper Goods tour.
“They like to present their guest musicians with gifts for playing their venue, and they contacted me to do individual paintings for each band member,” says Edwards, a self-taught Hanford-based artist.
You can soak up Edwards’ style in his new show at Tower District Records (302 E. Olive Ave.) titled “Rock. Canvas. Knives." The exhibition highlights music-themed paintings featuring musicians spanning the past 75 years. It’s one of my picks for April’s ArtHop, the monthly open house of galleries and studios in the downtown and Tower District neighborhoods.
Edwards worked for five years with watercolors before switching to oils and the roughness of palette knives.
“It's been a blast putting down the brushes and using the knives,” he says. “I use a variety of knives to achieve specific details, while at the same time purposefully avoiding too much detail. I enjoy portraiture work as much as I enjoy music, so combining the two seems like a natural fit.”
The artist will be joined at his ArtHop music-theme show by two bands: Daze Baby (psychedelic, surf and garage rock); and Stryder Callison (SoCal punk ‘n’ roll and country).
Gallery 25
Lylia Forero Carr was inspired by the numbers of the lunar calendar of the Muysca, or Muisca, people in “Los Números de los Muyscas,” a new solo exhibition at Gallery 25 (in the M Street Arts Complex, 1419 M St.).
The hieroglyphic time-keeping system used by the Muyscas, who lived in the area of the Colombian Andes where the cities of Bogotá and Tunja are located today, are representations of constellations. The show includes large mixed media works on canvas and small encaustic works on wood panels.
Clay Hand Studios
Clay artists Dawn Hart and Heather Hubbard collaborate in their new exhibition, “Repetitions and Variations,” at Clay Hand Studios (660 Van Ness Ave.). Hart creates and combines forms that are representational and non-objective with layers of meaning. Hubbard, a biologist, examines in her most recent work the organic forms of the seedpod.
M Street Graduate Studios
Cannupa Hanska Luger, a noted Native American artist who is in local residency this week at Fresno State, will be honored at a reception and exhibition at the university’s M Street Graduate Studios (1419 M St.). Luger is in the process of installing a commissioned work at the Fresno State campus. His M Street exhibition, titled “Old Dominion,” includes a project of unglazed bear heads decorated by community volunteers.
A dedication ceremony for Luger’s “Pillars,” his Fresno State commission, will be 1:30 p.m. Friday on the west lawn of the Conley Arts Building.
Corridor 2122
To thank the community for a recent successful fundraising drive to renovate the gallery, members of Corridor 2122 (2122 Mono St.) are asking people to contribute to a “Time-Capsule Wall.”
According to the gallery, a variety of family-friendly paint and drawing supplies “will be made available to leave your own personal ‘mark’ – whether it be imagery or a written message.”
You can bring your own art supplies as well, though spray paint is not allowed. The finished wall will be available for viewing noon-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
After its moment of fame, the community decorated wall will become what Corridor members consider a “commemorative time-capsule,” preserved for posterity behind the soon-to-be-constructed new wall.
