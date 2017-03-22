Expect a wall of sound at ‘Choral Spectacular’

Fans of choral music, take note: At the top of my arts-picks list this week you’ll find an event with enough vocal adrenaline to send you to the moon. Plus: a spring chamber-music concert, the touring musical “Menopause” in Visalia, and a big ballet gala.
Vocal power
The event: The Clovis Unified School District hosts four choirs for a “Choral Spectacular.”
The draw: This will be an opportunity to listen to several collegiate choirs plus the distinguished San Joaquin Chorale. Fresno Pacific University’s concert choir will perform the Schubert Mass in G with full string orchestra. The San Jose State Choraliers will perform a set of choral octavos. The San Joaquin Chorale, conducted by Dan Bishop, will take the stage for a full orchestral version of Faure’s Requiem, followed by a new work written for the chorale by assistant director Kevin Memley.
The big finale: All three ensembles, joined by the Clovis East High School Timberwolf Chorus, will combine for a mass choir featuring Memley’s “Ave Maria” conducted by the composer. Shaghoian Hall boasts a strong roof, but it will be tested by all those voices threatening to blow it off.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Shaghoian Hall, 2770 E. International Ave. www.fresno.edu/events/music. $15, $10 seniors and students.
Moment Musical
The event: The chamber group Moment Musical presents a spring concert.
The draw: The program includes Puccini’s “Elegy (Crisantemi)” for string quartet; Beethoven’s “Serenade” Opus for flute, violin and viola; and Rheinberger’s “Quartet in F Major” for oboe, horn, cello and piano. This is a chance to hear some of the top instrumentalists in the central San Joaquin Valley perform in an intimate setting.
Details: 3 p.m. Sunday, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 50 E. Santa Ana Ave. 559-439-1890. $10, $20 for family of three or more.
Hot ticket
The event: “Menopause the Musical,” which has been touring for 14 years, makes a stop in Visalia.
The draw: Four women who bump into each other at a department store bond over hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and more. The parody lyrics to old pop songs can make men smile, too. (“Change, change, change” sung to “Chain of Fools,” anyone?) The show boasts that it draws lots of repeat customers for “girls nights out.”
Details: 4 p.m. Saturday, Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia. www.foxvisalia.org, 877-435-9849. $33.50-$59.50.
Dance fever
The event: Shirley Winters Ballet presents a spring “Ballet Gala.”
The draw: The studio’s celebration follows a successful competition season, which in February garnered an Outstanding School Award and numerous individual awards at the Youth America Grand Prix in San Francisco. The gala will feature students and guest artists, including Joseph Gatti, former principal dancer at Cincinnati Ballet and Corella Ballet.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday, Fresno Memorial Auditorium, 2425 Fresno St. www.shirleywintersballet.com. $18, $12 students.
Donald Munro: 559-441-6373, @donaldbeearts
Comments