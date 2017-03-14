Donald Munro

March 14, 2017

Accident kept him from Fresno, but determined musician ready to make up concert

By Donald Munro

In my arts picks for the week: an injured professional trumpet player finally makes it to Fresno, a local percussion quartet closes out the Pacific Artist Series season; and Tollberry Community Theatre says hello to a gal named Dolly.

2nd time a charm

The event: Frank Gabriel Campos, a renowned classical and jazz trumpet soloist and author of “Trumpet Technique,” joins the Fresno Community Concert Band in a concert titled “Big, Bold, Beautiful Bernstein.”

The draw: Campos was in a car on his way to the airport in January 2016 for a flight to Fresno when he got into a serious accident. He had to cancel his scheduled engagement with the concert band. Now he’s making a return for this concert. (And we wish him very safe travels.) The program will include Berstein’s “Candide Suite, “Danzon” from “Fancy Free” and “Selections from West Side Story.” Campos also will perform Claude T. Smith’s “Fantasy for Trumpet,” originally written for “Doc” Severinsen.

Details: 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Fresno City College Theatre. www.fresnocommunityband.org, 559-442-8221. Concert is free but ticket required.

Hello, Tollberry

The event: Tollberry Theater, which serves the foothill communities of Tollhouse, Auberry and Prather, opens “Hello, Dolly!”

The draw: The classic show about the matchmaker Dolly Levi is in the news because of a new Broadway revival starring Bette Midler. The local version features Alyson Nelson in the title role, with Horace Vandergelder played by Robert DuPris.

Details: Opens 7 p.m. Friday and runs through April 1, Lynda Qualls Presentation Center, Sierra High School, Sierra High School, 33326 Lodge Road, Tollhouse. www.tollberrytheater.weebly.com. $12, $8 students and seniors (at door only).

Percussive ending

The event: The Impetus Percussion Quartet closes Fresno Pacific University’s 15th Pacific Artist Series. You could say the season is ending with a bang, or at least a boom.

The draw: This local quartet, made up of Adam Pietz, Michael Downing, Robert Strong and Sarah Basiletti seeks to expand the percussion quartet repertoire.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, McDonald Hall Atrium, Fresno Pacific, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave. www.fresno.edu/programs-majors/arts/pacific-artist-series, 559-453-2267. $15, $10 seniors, $5 students.

Donald Munro: 559-441-6373, @donaldbeearts

Donald Munro

