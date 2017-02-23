BYU folk dance ensemble, Fresno Pacific’s ‘Quiltings’ among week’s best bets

This week’s arts picks feature three recommendations: a collegiate touring dance show; an innovative multimedia concert featuring the work of a Fresno Pacific University music professor; and the final weekend for Fresno State’s annual dance concert.
BYU ensemble
The event: Brigham Young University’s acclaimed International Folk Dance Ensemble makes a tour stop at the Saroyan Theatre.
The draw: Call it a smorgasbord of cultural dance. The 28 dancers and seven musicians in the ensemble perform traditional dances selected from throughout the world, including Ukraine, the United States, China, Ireland, Bulgaria, Croatia, Spain, Mexico, Romania, Hungary and India. The troupe has toured to more than 40 countries.
Look for: The Indonesian dance “Saman.” Often referred to as the “dance of a thousand hands,” the dancers sit in a long line and produce shifting rhythms with their hands. An American favorite likely will be a number titled “Boot Kickin’,” which includes the cowboy cha-cha and a country-western line.
Happy birthday: The BYU ensemble is celebrating its 60th anniversary as a performing arts group.
Details: Along with special performances for local schools, the ensemble performs 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, Saroyan Theatre, 700 M St. The Bach Children’s Choir will perform folk songs in the lobby before the performance. www.ticketmaster.com, 559-445-8100. $15-$40.
Music and textiles
The event: The Pacific Artist Series offers a piano performance by Walter Saul featuring his original work “Quiltings.”
The draw: Saul, a noted composer whose most recent album is “Kiev 2014” on the Naxos American Classics label, came up with a novel approach for “Quiltings.” It’s quite the family affair. He’ll be playing a 46-movement work for piano inspired by a collection of quilts made by Saul’s sister-in-law Ann Harwell. The music will accompany a video of the quilts made by Daphne Saul, his wife.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday, McDonald Hall Ashley Auditorium, Fresno Pacific, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave. www.fresno.edu/programs-majors/arts/pacific-artist-series, 559-453-2267. $15, $10 seniors, $5 students.
Dance at Fresno State
The event: Fresno State’s Contemporary Dance Ensemble presents “Resilience,” which continues in its second and final weekend.
The draw: The program includes premieres of six works. Choreography is by Fresno State theatre arts professor Kenneth Balint, Fresno State student Amy Hardison and guest international dance artists and choreographers Fumihiro Kukichi, Rogelio Lopez, and Janelle Paris.
Details: 7:30 p.m. daily through Saturday, John Wright Theatre, Fresno State. www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/theatrearts, 559-278-2216. $17, $15 seniors, $10 students.
