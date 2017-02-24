Get a headstart on next week’s festival with Rogue Teaser Show

Fans of the Rogue Festival, take note: It’s never too early to start planning your strategy for enjoying Fresno’s annual fringe festival.
One evening you’ll want to mark on your calendars is Thursday, March 2, which is the Rogue’s official preview show. Doors open 6:30 p.m. at the Tower Theater, and the fast-paced show, hosted by Jaguar Bennett and Blake Jones, begins at 7. The Rogue Teaser Show offers rapid-fire two-minute teases of acts in the festival. You can use those preview snippets to plan your attendance in the following days.
This year’s Rogue Festival, which runs from March 3-11, will include 300 performances by 50 performers in eight Tower District venues. There’s a bit of something for everyone, from G-rated to adults only across the genres of theater, music, dance, stand-up comedy, spoken word and clown. Performers come from the United States, Canada, England and Australia.
Printed schedules, known as Rogue “maps,” will be available at the preview show. But your best (and most accurate) bet for planning purposes is the online schedule available at www.roguefestival.com.
Tickets for the Rogue Teaser Show are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online.
Donald Munro: 559-441-6373, @donaldbeearts
Comments