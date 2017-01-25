Acclaimed cellist makes a stop at Keyboard Concerts

My arts picks for the week feature two classical concerts featuring internationally known musicians.
Keyboard Concerts
The event: Cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan and pianist Julio Elizalde perform in a non-subscription concert for the Philip Lorenz Memorial Keyboard Concerts series at Fresno State.
The draw: When it comes to cello, Hakhnazaryan is a big deal. “Narek is somewhat of a superstar in the string world after having won the 2011 Tchaikovsky International Cello Competition in Moscow,” says Andreas Werz, artistic director for the concert series. Born in Armenia and educated at the Moscow Conservatory and the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, Hakhnazaryan was part of the BBC New Generation Artists program.
The program: Included are Tchaikovsky’s Nocturne in D minor, John Williams’ “Theme from Schindler’s List” and Piazzolla’s “Oblivion.” The concert is co-sponsored by Fresno State’s Armenian Studies Program and the Thomas A. Kooyumjian Family Foundation.
Details: 3 p.m. Sunday, Fresno State Concert Hall. www.keyboardconcerts.com, 559-278-2337. $25, $18 seniors, $5 students.
Orpheus
The event: Orpheus presents the Telegraph Quartet, a noted chamber group based in San Francisco.
The draw: The quartet won the 2016 Naumburg Chamber Music Competition and won the grand prize in the 2014 Fischoff Chamber Music Competition after playing together for less than a year.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Fresno City College Old Administration Building Auditorium. 559-248-0511. $15, $5 students.
