Arts picks: World premiere at Pacific Artist Series & Super Bowl tribute by Fresno Community Concert Band

Besides the Fresno Philharmonic’s big Sunday “Symphonie fantastique” concert, Fresno-area classical music fans have two more worthy weekend offerings to consider. Here are two picks.
Back to ‘Kiev’
The event: The world premiere of a piano-accompanied version of Walter Saul’s new Concerto for Oboe and Orchestra highlights the next Pacific Artist Series concert at Fresno Pacific University.
The draw: There are two prominent local names associated with this performance. Composer Walter Saul expanded the concerto from a piece he wrote titled “Rhapsody for Oboe and Orchestra.” That piece was recorded as part of “Kiev 2014,” an album of Saul’s music recorded by the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine (conducted by former Fresno Philharmonic music director Theodore Kuchar) on the Naxos American Classics label. Performing at the Fresno Pacific concert will be Rong-Huey Liu, principal oboist of the Fresno Philharmonic, who also is featured on the album.
The motivation: Both Kuchar and Liu encouraged Saul to write the full concerto, he says. So far the oboe-piano version is complete.
The family connection: Liu will be joined by her sister Vivian I-Mao Liu, principal rehearsal pianist for the National Children’s Chorus.
Also on the program: The recital includes works by Hamilton Harty and Malcolm Arnold.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, McDonald Hall Atrium, Fresno Pacific University, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave. 559-453-2267. $15, $10 seniors, $5 students.
Hold the football
The event: The Fresno Community Concert Band presents “Super Concert XI: Band Blockbusters,” its annual tribute to the Super Bowl.
The draw: There’s actually no football involved – just a “super concert band playing some of the biggest and best music.” The program includes Holst’s “Second Suite in F,” Jenkins’ “American Overture for Band” and Clifton Williams’ bold “Fanfare and Allegro.” Guest horn soloist is Matthew Lee Otto, who will play Saint-Saëns’s ”Morceau de Concert” and Mozart’s “Romanze.”
Details: 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Fresno City College Theatre. 559-440-9429. Admission is free, but tickets are required (available at Murphy Bank, Fashion Furniture, Fresno City College Box Office, the community band office and at the door.
