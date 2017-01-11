5 things to do for arts lovers, including Fresno Choral Artists salute to winter

These singers have a healthy attitude toward winter weather: Embrace it.
The Fresno Choral Artist’s winter-themed concerts are one of my arts picks for the week.
Let it snow (or rain)
The event: “Songs for a Winter’s Day” will be performed by the Fresno Choral Artists in Reedley and Fresno.
The draw: The program is devoted to settings of poems and original works that evoke the chill gray days of winter. The program includes “Blow, Blow Thou Winter Wind,” John Rutter’s “When Icicles Hang” and “The Bells.” Greg A. Lapp, who heads the choral program at University High School, conducts, with Catherine Walker as accompanist.
Details: 4 p.m. Saturday, First Mennonite Church, 1208 L St., Reedley (free; goodwill offering taken). 4 p.m. Sunday, University Presbyterian Church, 1776 E. Roberts Ave., Fresno ($15, $5 students). www.fresnochoralartists.org.
Give a man enough rope
The event: “The Will Rogers Follies” opens at Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater.
The draw: This charming musical about the life and times of one of America’s favorite humorists was last performed by Good Company Players in 2007. The new production features Ted Nunes in the title role. Be on the lookout for the rapid-fire choreography in “Our Favorite Son,” one of the show’s visual highlights.
Details: Through March 12, Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater, 1226 N. Wishon Ave. www.gcplayers.com, 559-266-9494. $32-$60.
Woodwinds and more
The event: The chamber group Moment Musical performs the latest in its popular “Sunday Serenade” series.
The draw: The program includes a woodwind trio (Bill Knezovich, bassoon; Rachel Aldrich, oboe; Larry Honda, clarinet) performing Rick Sowash’s “Impressionist Suite”; and Erno Dohnanyi’s Quintet in C minor for two violins, viola, cello and piano.
Details: 3 p.m. Sunday, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 50 E. Santa Ana Ave. Suggested donation is $10/single, $20/family of 3 or more. 559-439-1890.
Original play
The event: The CURTAIN 5 TheatreGROUP kicks off its seventh season with “First Try” by Fresno City College student Jesse Parr.
The draw: The play is about a 50ish black physician (played by Harrison Mills) and a headstrong white 20-something graphic designer (Daniel Pena) who get stranded on a dark road somewhere between Tulare and the Grapevine. Director Jerry Palladino describes the play as “a heartwarming look at personal choice and acceptance.”
Details: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; and Jan. 20-22, Fresno Soap Co., 1470 N. Van Ness Ave. www.brownpapertickets.com. Advance tickets $10, $8 students; day of performance $15, $10 students.
Museum gift
The event: The Fresno Art Museum opens an exhibition of a recently donated collection of Mexican contemporary art.
The draw: Collector George McGough is calling the exhibition the “MAW Collection of Mexican Art.” It consists of paintings and prints by primarily Oaxaca-based artists. The museum divided the donation along with the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach.
Details: Opens Saturday in the museum’s lobby and concourse areas and runs through April 30. This is a “soft opening” with no inaugural festivities planned, although guest curator Karen Crews Hendon will return for a lecture later in the exhibition’s run. The museum’s other exhibitions, including “Hung Liu: Scales of History,” will continue through April.
Donald Munro: 559-441-6373, @donaldbeearts
Comments