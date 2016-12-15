With two concerts, Bach Children’s Choir offers twice the holiday cheer

You get two Christmas concerts for the price of one with Fresno’s Bach Children’s Choir and Chorale. The organization’s five choirs will perform “Christmas Joy” with concerts at 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church.
At the first concert, the two youngest choirs, Prima Voce and Dolce (featuring kindergarteners through third-graders), will be joined by the Bach Youth Chorale, the high school group. The second concert features Cantabile and Vivace (third-graders through eighth-graders), who also will be joined by the Bach Youth Chorale.
The concerts include arrangements of holiday carols in different styles, in additional to a wide variety of contemporary composers. Songs by two local composers will be performed: “Autumn” by Kevin Memley and “People Look East” arranged by Milt Friesen.
Many of these songs also feature instrumentation, including trumpet, flute, percussion, violin and sax, says interim artistic director Cynthia Salomonson.
The combined ensembles have 118 singers.
Tickets are $10 and include entry to both concerts. Children 12 and younger admitted free.
