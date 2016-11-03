Meet Daniel Meyer, the Fresno Philharmonic’s second conductor candidate

Daniel Meyer is the second Fresno Philharmonic conductor candidate to come for a tryout.
He arrived in town earlier this week and has been following the same schedule all six candidates will follow over the course of the 2016-17 season, including the opportunity to conduct a Masterworks concert. He will do media interviews, rehearse with the musicians and meet with audience members, musicians, patrons and students.
Here’s a rundown on Meyer:
The candidate: Meyer is music director of the Asheville Symphony Orchestra in North Carolina and the Erie Philharmonic in Pennsylvania. He was resident conductor of the Pittsburgh Symphony and music director of the Pittsburgh Youth Symphony. In recent seasons he has frequently conducted the Rochester Philharmonic and the Pittsburgh Symphony, as well as guest engagements with the Columbus, Phoenix, Eugene, Alabama and Knoxville symphonies.
Education: He is a graduate of Denison University and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. He studied conducting at the Hochschule für Musik in Vienna as a Rotary Ambassadorial Scholar.
Honors: At Boston University, Meyer received the Orchestral Conducting Honors Award and at Aspen was awarded the prestigious Conducting Prize.
Fresno program: Meyer will lead the orchestra in Ludwig van Beethoven’s Egmont Overture, Dmitri Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1, and the Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3.
Guest artist: Amit Peled, an Israeli American cellist who has played in many of the world’s great concert halls, will perform the Shostakovich work.
Get to know the candidate better: Meyer will join the orchestra’s Benjamin Boone in the preconcert lecture at 2 p.m. And a post-concert reception in the lower lobby after the performance is open to all ticket holders.
Details: The concert is 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Saroyan Theatre, 700 M St. Tickets are $25-$79, www.fresnophil.org, 559-261-0600.
