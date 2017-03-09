What a long, Strangely trip the Rogue Festival can be

2:33 Memorial girls, boys advance to NorCal Regional basketball semifinals Pause

0:37 Chief Jerry Dyer on targeting of Fresno police officer

1:48 Fresno zoo's baby rhino has a big toy ball, and he knows what to do with it

0:59 These homemade black bean burgers have local and seasonal toppings

2:12 Fresno State basketball ready to repeat at Mountain West Tournament

1:08 Speakers discuss being women immigrants at rally

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:05 FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian says immigration is not 'our business'

1:12 Fresno County law officers: Don't drive when drunk, or high on weed