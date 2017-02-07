A pair of classical concerts lead week’s arts picks

This week’s arts picks are all about classical compositions, with a pair of Sunday concerts featuring international artists.
Keyboard Concerts
The event: French pianist Lise de la Salle performs for the monthly Philip Lorenz Memorial Keyboard Concerts series at Fresno State.
The draw: De la Salle played her first concert at the age of 9. It was broadcast live by Radio France. At 28-years-old, the pianist has earned renown for both her live performances (with the The Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra and The Philharmonica Orchestra in London, for example) and recordings.
Here, de la Salle will perform two Beethoven sonatas, three etudes by Ligeti, and 10 pieces from “Romeo and Juliet” by Prokofiev.
Details: 3 p.m. Sunday. Fresno State Concert Hall. $5-$25. 559-278-2337. keyboardconcerts.com
Love conquers all
The event: The Youth Orchestra of Fresno hosts a fundraising concert with classical guitar sensation Daniel Bolshoy.
The draw: Bolshoy will perform Joaquín Rodrigo’s “Concierto de Aranjuez,” a popular piece of guitar work, parts of which have been covered by everyone from Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin to Herb Alpert and John Williams. The advanced Youth Philharmonic Orchestra will also perform under the direction of Thomas Loewenheim. The group will perform works from Édouard Lalo, Emmanuel Chabrier and Arturo Marquez.
Because this is a fundraiser, the event will feature a dessert auction – so arrive early.
Details: 7 p.m. Sunday. Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, Clovis North High School, 2770 E. International Ave. $10-$35, free general admission seating first-come, first-served. youthorchestrasfresno.org
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
