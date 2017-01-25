Performing arts shows playing Jan. 27-Feb. 2

Reviews are by Donald Munro; NR = not reviewed.
ONGOING
“Blithe Spirit”: Good Company Players offers the jaunty Noel Coward classic about a novelist who hires a medium at the 2nd Space Theatre. Mary Piona grabs hold of her role as a psychic with relish, but the rest of the show never emerges as a comic powerhouse. Things feel a little creaky and expected. Through Feb. 26.
“Doublewide, Texas”: Residents of one of the smallest trailer parks in the state of Texas attempt to secede from the state in this comedy from the Visalia Players. Through Jan. 29. (NR)
“The Will Rogers Follies”: The life and times of America’s famed humorist gets an impressionistic Broadway treatment in this appealing production from Good Company Players at Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater. Ted Nunes gives an amiable performance as the title character that opening weekend seemed a bit tentative, but he has room to grow in confidence as the run continues. Abigail Nolte is a standout as Will’s wife, and the number “My Favorite Son” is a choreographic hit. Through March 12.
OPENING NEXT WEEK
“The Treasure of Shiver River”: Tulare’s Encore Theatre Company presents a melodrama by Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus. (Opens Friday, Feb. 3)
